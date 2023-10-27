Senior Connect
Police: Investigation ongoing following fatal Wilmington motorcycle crash

A WECT crew at the scene reported that a motorcycle was involved in the incident.(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 9:12 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department announced at around 8:30 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 26, that officers were responding to the scene of a crash near the intersection of S College Road and Wrightsville Avenue.

Just before 9 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 27, the Wilmington Police Department released the following statement:

Thursday October 27th shortly after 8:00 pm officers responded to a motor vehicle crash involving a car and a motorcycle in the 1200 block of S. College Rd. The crash occurred when the driver of the motorcycle collided with a 4 door car, immediately after the crash occurred an off duty WPD officer came upon the crash and provided aid to the driver of the motorcycle.

“The motorcycle driver is identified as 25-year-old Joshua Eatmon of Wilmington. Mr. Eatmon succumbed to his injuries on scene. This investigation is ongoing and being conducted by the Wilmington Police Department Traffic Enforcement Unit.”

The northbound lanes of S College Road were closed as crews worked to clear the scene, but those lanes are now reopen.

