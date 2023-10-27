US 17 lanes reopen near Calabash following crash

CALABASH, N.C. (WECT) - The Calabash Fire Department announced just before 10:40 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 27, that all northbound lanes of US 17 were closed near Hickman Road following a crash.

In an update at 11:36 a.m., the CFD states that the lanes are reopen.

“The two-vehicle accident with injuries on northbound Hwy 17 just south of Hickman Rd has been cleared, but please use caution in the area as traffic may still be congested. Firefighters needed to extricate one pinned victim, but her injuries did not appear to be life-threatening,” the fire department says in its update.

“Please try to find an alternate route,” the announcement states.

