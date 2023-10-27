Senior Connect
No injuries reported after boat fire in Carolina Beach Inlet

By WECT Staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 5:03 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Two people were able to escape unharmed after the boat they were in caught fire Friday in Carolina Beach Inlet.

The Carolina Beach Fire Department and New Hanover County Fire Rescue responded to the scene at apporximately 1 p.m..

Officials say that Good Samaritans were able to get the two people off the boat.

According to New Hanover County Fire Rescue, the fire has been ruled accidental at this time.

