WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - More than 1.500 people are expected to take part in the Cape Fear Heart Walk on the UNCW campus on Saturday, Oct. 28.

The event, which is hosted by the American Heart Association, will begin at 9 a.m. at the Track Coliseum parking lot.

For more information on the event, click here.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.