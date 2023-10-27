Latest Greater Wilmington Sports Hall of Fame class announced

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The latest class for the Greater Wilmington Sports Hall of Fame was announced this week.

The 2024 class will include:

Former UNCW athletics administrator Joe Browning

Former UNCW and Laney High School women’s basketball coach Sherri Tynes

Former UNC and NFL kicker Connor Barth

Former North Carolina Central football standout James Faison III

Former Wake Forest basketball player Alley Hart

The induction ceremony will be held May 19 at the Wilmington Convention Center.

