Latest Greater Wilmington Sports Hall of Fame class announced
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 4:46 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The latest class for the Greater Wilmington Sports Hall of Fame was announced this week.
The 2024 class will include:
- Former UNCW athletics administrator Joe Browning
- Former UNCW and Laney High School women’s basketball coach Sherri Tynes
- Former UNC and NFL kicker Connor Barth
- Former North Carolina Central football standout James Faison III
- Former Wake Forest basketball player Alley Hart
The induction ceremony will be held May 19 at the Wilmington Convention Center.
Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.