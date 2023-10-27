Senior Connect
Latest Greater Wilmington Sports Hall of Fame class announced

The Greater Wilmington Sports Hall of Fame logo
The Greater Wilmington Sports Hall of Fame logo
By WECT Staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 4:46 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The latest class for the Greater Wilmington Sports Hall of Fame was announced this week.

The 2024 class will include:

  • Former UNCW athletics administrator Joe Browning
  • Former UNCW and Laney High School women’s basketball coach Sherri Tynes
  • Former UNC and NFL kicker Connor Barth
  • Former North Carolina Central football standout James Faison III
  • Former Wake Forest basketball player Alley Hart

The induction ceremony will be held May 19 at the Wilmington Convention Center.

