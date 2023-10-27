Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

Instant ramen Cup Noodles will be microwavable, changing from foam to paper cup

For the first time in 50 years, Nissin Foods USA says its Cup Noodles will get new packaging.
For the first time in 50 years, Nissin Foods USA says its Cup Noodles will get new packaging.(Nissin Foods USA via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 3:45 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Your favorite instant ramen Cup Noodles is going green.

For the first time in 50 years, Nissin Foods USA says its Cup Noodles will get new packaging.

Starting next year, the cups will no longer be made from Styrofoam.

They will be made from paper, which is more environmentally friendly.

The change also means the ramen can be cooked in the microwave, which eliminates the need for boiling water.

Don’t worry, Cup Noodles’ recognizable logo and packaging won’t change. But the plastic wrap around the cups will also be switched out for sleeves made from recycled paper.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

When she was born on Oct. 18 29 years ago, Libby McFarland never planned to share the day,...
Woman gives birth on her own birthday (again!)
A WECT crew at the scene reported that a motorcycle was involved in the incident.
Police: Investigation ongoing following fatal Wilmington motorcycle crash
Epsilon Advanced Materials (EAM) plans to build a $650 million graphite anode manufacturing...
Company that produces materials for electric vehicle batteries to build facility, create 500 jobs in Brunswick Co.
19-year-old Avion Tramaine James-Graham (left) and 19-year-old Zy’Merion Shameil Debose (right)
Two teens arrested in Wilmington, accused of using a gun to steal a car
There was a large police presence early Thursday morning at a home off of Garland highway just...
Five shot to death in Sampson home used for drug trade were in their 30s to 80s

Latest News

Richard Moll arrives at the eighth annual TV Land Awards on Saturday April 17, 2010, in Los...
Richard Moll, who found fame as a bailiff on the original sitcom ‘Night Court,’ dies at 80
Kentucky officials say a 37-year-old man has died after accidentally stabbing himself in the...
Man dies after being accidentally stabbed with hunting knife, officials say
A police officer gives an order to the public during a manhunt at a farm for the suspect in...
Maine officials lift shelter-in-place order as search for mass shooting suspect continues
In this courtroom sketch, FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried testifies during his trial in Manhattan...
FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried acknowledges in court that customers were hurt but denies fraud
FILE - Doses of the anti-viral drug Paxlovid are displayed in New York, Aug. 1, 2022. The...
COVID-19 treatments to enter the market with a hefty price tag