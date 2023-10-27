Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

Governor Cooper directing $1.4 million statewide to expand school breakfast programs

By Ashley Balsavias
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 6:36 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Governor Roy Cooper announced Tuesday he is directing $1.4 million in federal funding to expand school breakfast programs across the state.

“You can’t teach a hungry child,” Cooper said.

The governor’s office says the goal of this program is to expand student participation in breakfast.

The money will go toward what the state calls innovative breakfast models, including eating in the classroom, second chance breakfast and grab and go breakfast.

Imer Smith, the child nutrition director for Brunswick County Schools, says a handful of schools in the district currently offer these programs.

“It does increase participation, and they do actually eat the breakfast,” Smith said.

Each district can apply for funding up to $50,000, meaning Brunswick County Schools could offer those programs at all 20 schools in the district.

“I think the funding would be helpful, just because it would help me purchase equipment that I haven’t been able to,” Smith said.

The benefits for students to eat breakfast go far beyond keeping them full, says Katie Herndon Dawkins with the North Carolina Alliance for Health. The alliance is partnering with the governor’s office for this funding.

“There have been plenty of studies that have shown that kids who eat breakfast at school have better attendance, they do better on standardized tests, and they do better overall academically,” Herndon Dawkins said.

Applications are expected to open up in a month or two.

The governor’s office says the schools that are offering free school breakfast and lunch to all students for the first time during the 2023-24 school year through the federal Community Eligibility Provision (CEP) program will be given priority for the grants.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

When she was born on Oct. 18 29 years ago, Libby McFarland never planned to share the day,...
Woman gives birth on her own birthday (again!)
A WECT crew at the scene reported that a motorcycle was involved in the incident.
Police: Investigation ongoing following fatal Wilmington motorcycle crash
Epsilon Advanced Materials (EAM) plans to build a $650 million graphite anode manufacturing...
Company that produces materials for electric vehicle batteries to build facility, create 500 jobs in Brunswick Co.
19-year-old Avion Tramaine James-Graham (left) and 19-year-old Zy’Merion Shameil Debose (right)
Two teens arrested in Wilmington, accused of using a gun to steal a car
There was a large police presence early Thursday morning at a home off of Garland highway just...
Five shot to death in Sampson home used for drug trade were in their 30s to 80s

Latest News

Law enforcement in Columbus County say person who stole a school bus, may have just needed a...
Columbus County Sheriff’s Office continue investigations on stolen school bus
The United States Department of Justice announced on Friday, Oct. 27, that 76-year-old Joseph...
Whiteville man sentenced in investment Ponzi scheme case, ordered to pay over $10M in restitution
At around 2:20 a.m., surveillance cameras captured video of a person stealing a school bus from...
Columbus County Sheriff’s Office continue investigations on stolen school bus
How additional funding for school breakfast could affect students