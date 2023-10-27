Governor Cooper directing $1.4 million statewide to expand school breakfast programs

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Governor Roy Cooper announced Tuesday he is directing $1.4 million in federal funding to expand school breakfast programs across the state.

“You can’t teach a hungry child,” Cooper said.

The governor’s office says the goal of this program is to expand student participation in breakfast.

The money will go toward what the state calls innovative breakfast models, including eating in the classroom, second chance breakfast and grab and go breakfast.

Imer Smith, the child nutrition director for Brunswick County Schools, says a handful of schools in the district currently offer these programs.

“It does increase participation, and they do actually eat the breakfast,” Smith said.

Each district can apply for funding up to $50,000, meaning Brunswick County Schools could offer those programs at all 20 schools in the district.

“I think the funding would be helpful, just because it would help me purchase equipment that I haven’t been able to,” Smith said.

The benefits for students to eat breakfast go far beyond keeping them full, says Katie Herndon Dawkins with the North Carolina Alliance for Health. The alliance is partnering with the governor’s office for this funding.

“There have been plenty of studies that have shown that kids who eat breakfast at school have better attendance, they do better on standardized tests, and they do better overall academically,” Herndon Dawkins said.

Applications are expected to open up in a month or two.

The governor’s office says the schools that are offering free school breakfast and lunch to all students for the first time during the 2023-24 school year through the federal Community Eligibility Provision (CEP) program will be given priority for the grants.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.