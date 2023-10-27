Senior Connect
First Alert Forecast: a warm weekend, then a chilly turn

Your First Alert Forecast from Fri. afternoon, Oct. 27 2023...
By Eric Davis
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 4:02 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Your First Alert Forecast headlines a rip current risk of at least moderate through the weekend. Something to be aware of as air temperatures will peak in the sunny 80s and the surf will stay well into the 60s...

Next week, your First Alert Forecast maintains sunny 80s for Monday and possibly Halloween - though 60s and 70s are a bit more likely by then. Then, expect a cold front to bring 40s back to the temperature menu for the first nights of November.

In its latest drought update, NOAA did not include the Cape Fear Region in any formal designations, but things are dry. Expect only modest rain chances in the period: near 0% through Monday, 10-20% Halloween, 30-40% Wednesday, and 0% Thursday.

In the tropics: the National Hurricane Center is not monitoring any areas in the Atlantic Basin for brand new storm formation. Tammy has regained tropical storm status over open water east of Bermuda. Hurricane Season officially ends November 30.

View your seven-day forecast here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Or customize your location and extend your outlook to ten days with your WECT Weather App.

