First Alert Forecast: a warm weekend, then a chilly turn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Your First Alert Forecast headlines a rip current risk of at least moderate through the weekend. Something to be aware of as air temperatures will peak in the sunny 80s and the surf will stay well into the 60s...

Daily high temperatures will continue to reach the neighborhood of the lower 80s through Monday. Most records are in the middle and upper 80s these days, but Sunday's - 83 - is a little more vulnerable. If you like warm weather, enjoy! Things will get much cooler next week. pic.twitter.com/1OJ5s0viIN — Gannon Medwick (@medwick) October 27, 2023

Next week, your First Alert Forecast maintains sunny 80s for Monday and possibly Halloween - though 60s and 70s are a bit more likely by then. Then, expect a cold front to bring 40s back to the temperature menu for the first nights of November.

With the passage of a cold front, Halloween's tracking to be not as warm as the days leading up to it and not as chilly as early November. Rain chances are looking slim with this frontal passage. Will we revisit this early next week? You bet. pic.twitter.com/XQtgifGvfB — Gannon Medwick (@medwick) October 27, 2023

In its latest drought update, NOAA did not include the Cape Fear Region in any formal designations, but things are dry. Expect only modest rain chances in the period: near 0% through Monday, 10-20% Halloween, 30-40% Wednesday, and 0% Thursday.

In the tropics: the National Hurricane Center is not monitoring any areas in the Atlantic Basin for brand new storm formation. Tammy has regained tropical storm status over open water east of Bermuda. Hurricane Season officially ends November 30.

