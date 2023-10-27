Senior Connect
Conway woman accused of stabbing 16-year-old girl, 4 other women

A 16-year-old girl was rushed to the hospital after police said she and four others were stabbed in Conway.
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 10:47 AM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – A 16-year-old girl was rushed to the hospital after police said she and four others were stabbed in Conway.

Gloria Davis, 57, faces one count of attempted murder and four counts of first-degree assault and battery in connection to the stabbings.

Police said they were called last Friday to a home on Singleton Street, which is off Highway 378 near Whittemore Park Middle School, for reports of a stabbing.

A police report shows when they arrived they found five victims ranging from 16 years old to 59 years old.

Warrants show Davis stabbed the 16-year-old multiple times causing life-threatening injuries.

Myrtle Beach police arrested Davis on Wednesday.

She was released from jail on Thursday after posting a $70,000 bond.

