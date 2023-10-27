Columbus County Sheriff’s Office continue investigations on stolen school bus

COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - It is not common to see a school bus driving down the road at two in the morning. However, that is what happened in Columbus County on Tuesday.

At around 2:20 a.m., surveillance cameras captured video of a person stealing a school bus from West Columbus High School.

“This is the first time it ever happened while we were there, so who wants to steal a yellow bus? That’s the thing,” said Jeffrey Greene, the director of transportation for Columbus County Schools.

Greene said he is not sure why anyone would want to steal a school bus, and is waiting on law enforcement to make an arrest.

Officials from the school system found out about the stolen bus later on Tuesday morning.

“We received a call from the bus driver that morning saying the bus was gone. And somebody had attempted, it looked like they tried to break into another bus,” said Greene.

The bus was found a few hours later in Lumberton. A Columbus County substitute teacher spotted the bus in a church parking lot. The school system was also able to track the bus through GPS.

“We brought it back, checked it out really good before we put in students on it, make sure that it was nothing had been done at all. We did a quick inspection at the scene and then we put it back in service and bus is still being used,” said Greene.

According to Greene, school buses in Columbus County go through regular inspections to ensure they are as safe as possible.

“We’re always looking out for bus safety and if anybody sees anything going on that doesn’t appear to be safe. You know we want to know about it and we want to try to correct everything that we can,” said Greene.

The stolen bus is now back on the roads for students. People in the community are still wondering why the bus was stolen in the first place.

Columbus County Sheriff Bill Rogers said law enforcement has identified a suspect and sent out warrants. He said he does not think the person is a threat to the community.

“I’m sort of just thinking that he needed a ride because he didn’t mess with the bus. So really just popped the ignition out and got it cranked and drove to Lumberton and parked it, then stole another car because a bus will be very conspicuous riding around early in the morning. So I’m just thinking the guy needed a ride,” Rogers.

Rogers also said the sheriff’s office has photos of the suspect and could potentially make an arrest soon. If found, the person could face larceny of a motor vehicle and trespassing charges.

