Columbus Co. leaders release update on decision to cancel contract with Nakina Volunteer Fire and Rescue Dept.

NAKINA, N.C. (WECT) - In a statement Friday, Columbus County leaders said it has taken measures to make sure coverage will be uninterrupted in the wake of the Board of Commissioners’ decision on Oct. 18 to cancel its contract with the Nakina Volunteer Fire and Rescue Department.

“Discussions are continuing with the community about a potential reorganization of the Nakina Fire and Rescue Department but in the event the department is not able to put in place a new leadership structure that meets the Commissioners approval, coverage will be provided from other departments,” the statement says. “In addition, the county’s Quick Response Vehicle (QRV) has been deployed to the Old Dock Fire Department to add paramedic coverage to the district to immediately strengthen the medical response to the Old Dock and Nakina Districts.”

The full statement can be read below:

“On October 18, 2023, the Columbus County Board of Commissioners voted unanimously to send notice of termination of contract to the Nakina Fire and Rescue Department due to concerns with the current leadership’s ability to adequately provide fire and rescue service to the district.

“In the interim, the Board has directed the Columbus County Emergency Service staff to take the necessary steps to ensure that coverage will be uninterrupted.

“Discussions are continuing with the community about a potential reorganization of the Nakina Fire and Rescue Department but in the event the department is not able to put in place a new leadership structure that meets the Commissioners approval, coverage will be provided from other departments.

“In addition, the county’s Quick Response Vehicle (QRV) has been deployed to the Old Dock Fire Department to add paramedic coverage to the district to immediately strengthen the medical response to the Old Dock and Nakina Districts.

“The Columbus County Board of Commissioners continue to take the necessary steps to protect its citizens and to provide every citizen with the level of care and protection they deserve.”

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.