City of Wilmington announces multiple paving projects for November

(wect)
By WECT Staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 4:30 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Highland Paving Company will be milling and paving several blocks in downtown Wilmington in November.

“This involves removing the top layer of asphalt and applying new asphalt to the street,” a City of Wilmington news release states. “Some of the work will occur during the day, and some at night. Signs will be placed in advance of the project and door hangers distributed to residents and businesses along these streets.

“On-street parking will not be available on the specified blocks during paving operations. There will be no through traffic during paving operations. Local traffic will be allowed when active paving is not in progress.”

The city released the following scheduled but added it was subject to change due to weather:

Sunday, Nov. 5

  • Princess Street between Front and 2nd Streets (Night work beginning at 9 p.m. and wrapping up by 9 a.m. on Monday, Nov 6)

Monday, Nov. 6– Thursday, Nov. 9. Also Monday, Nov. 13

  • Market Street between Water Street and 3rd Street (Night work beginning at 9 p.m. and wrapping up by 9 a.m. the following morning)

Tuesday, Nov. 14

  • Front Street between Dock and Orange Streets (Night work beginning at 9 p.m. Monday, Nov 14 and wrapping up by 9 a.m. Nov 15)

Monday, Nov. 20– Thursday, Nov. 23

  • Dock Street between 3rd and 4th streets (7:30 a.m.–5 p.m. daily)
  • Orange Street between 2nd and 3rd streets (7:30 a.m.–5 p.m. daily)
  • 2nd Street between Dock and Ann streets (7:30 a.m. – 5 p.m. daily)

