Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

Carolina Panthers to honor linebacker Sam Mills vs. Houston

Mills, who died at age 45 in 2005 after a lengthy fight against cancer, came to Carolina as a free agent in 1995.
FILE - Carolina Panthers linebacker Sam Mills, front, celebrates with teammate Matt Elliott...
FILE - Carolina Panthers linebacker Sam Mills, front, celebrates with teammate Matt Elliott after his interception in the final moments of the Panthers' 26-17 win over the Dallas Cowboys at Ericsson Stadium in Charlotte, N.C., in this Sunday Jan. 5, 1997, file photo.(AP Photo/Chuck Burton, File)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 10:32 PM EDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Carolina Panthers and the Pro Football Hall of Fame will honor the late Sam Mills when the Panthers take on the Houston Texans Sunday afternoon.

According to the Pro Football Hall of Fame, Mills, who will be represented by his wife Melanie Mills, will be recognized with a presentation of his Ring of Excellence during a first quarter break. He was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2022.

Mills, who died at age 45 in 2005 after a lengthy fight against cancer, came to Carolina as a free agent in 1995. After his retirement following the 1997 season, Mills joined the Panthers as an assistant coach.

RELATED: Sam Mills, who coined ‘Keep Pounding’, to be inducted in North Carolina Sports Hall of Fame

He was diagnosed with intestinal cancer in August 2003. He underwent chemotherapy and radiation, but continued coaching.

According to a news release, the Hall revised its policy last November regarding the presentation of the Ring of Excellence to those elected posthumously. Previously, only living Hall of Famers received the ring; however under the new policy, members enshrined posthumously receiving a ring are those who are survived by a spouse, an adult child or a parent.

RELATED: 10 former Panthers nominated for the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s Class of 2024

The Pro Football Hall of Fame said the Ring of Excellence is one of three iconic symbols, along with the Hall of Fame Gold Jacket and the Bronze Bust, that represent the status of being a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

The game is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET.

Download the free WBTV News app for the latest updates sent straight to your device.

Watch continuous news coverage below:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

When she was born on Oct. 18 29 years ago, Libby McFarland never planned to share the day,...
Woman gives birth on her own birthday (again!)
A WECT crew at the scene reported that a motorcycle was involved in the incident.
Police: Investigation ongoing following fatal Wilmington motorcycle crash
Epsilon Advanced Materials (EAM) plans to build a $650 million graphite anode manufacturing...
Company that produces materials for electric vehicle batteries to build facility, create 500 jobs in Brunswick Co.
19-year-old Avion Tramaine James-Graham (left) and 19-year-old Zy’Merion Shameil Debose (right)
Two teens arrested in Wilmington, accused of using a gun to steal a car
There was a large police presence early Thursday morning at a home off of Garland highway just...
Five shot to death in Sampson home used for drug trade were in their 30s to 80s

Latest News

Carolina built an early lead on Sunday, but couldn't keep up with the Dolphins' elite offense...
Young, Panthers show flashes of potential but remain winless after loss at Miami
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) passes in the first half of an NFL football game...
Bryce Young doesn’t make excuses for his performance as Panthers fall to 0-5 with loss to Lions
The Carolina Panthers remain winless on the year after blowing a 10-point lead to the Vikings.
No. 1 pick Bryce Young struggles again, dejected after Panthers fall into 0-4 hole
The Carolina Panthers fell to the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday afternoon, keeping them winless on...
With narrow margin for error, winless Panthers hurt themselves with penalties vs. Seahawks