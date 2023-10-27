Brunswick County Fall Festival 2023

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) -People in the community attended the Brunswick County Fall Festival to show off their best Halloween outfits. The event is known for it’s family friendly traditions, for people of all ages. This festival included fun games, bounce houses, haunted trail rides, and a hay ride. Everyone enjoyed free hot dogs, popcorn, and candy. Many of the attendees this year plan to come again next year.

