16-year-old charged in connection to Wilmington murder

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) -Wilmington Police have arrested a teenager in connection to a murder.

According to police, “In regards to a homicide that took place on October 8th in the 3000 block of Adirondack Way, the WPD has made a second arrest. A 16-year-old juvenile female is now in custody. She has been charged with Accessory to Murder.”

34-year-old Adriana Hall was found dead from a gunshot wound inside her apartment at Hawthrone at Oleander on Sunday, October 8th. Hall’s 17-year-old cousin is charged with first-degree murder, armed robbery, and auto larceny.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.