Two teens arrested in Wilmington, accused of using a gun to steal a car

No injuries were reported by police.
By WECT Staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 9:00 AM EDT
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department has released details concerning the arrests of two teens accused of using a gun to steal a car.

According to a representative with the WPD, 19-year-old Avion Tramaine James-Graham and 19-year-old Zy’Merion Shameil Debose allegedly “pulled a gun and and stole a car from the victim on Stewart Circle,” which is near Creekwood North in Wilmington.

“... no one was physically hurt during the incident,” the WPD adds.

James-Graham and Debose were both arrested on Saturday, Oct. 21.

James-Graham received a $150,000 secured bond and has been charged with:

  • Robbery with a dangerous weapon
  • Possession of schedule VI controlled substance
  • Possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver schedule VI controlled substance
  • Possession of marijuana paraphernalia
  • Carrying concealed weapon - gun

Debose has been charged with:

  • Robbery with a dangerous weapon
  • Carrying concealed weapon - gun
  • Possession of cocaine
  • Possession of marijuana less than half an ounce

Debose has also been previously charged with several probation violations, for which he received a $10,000 secured bond.

