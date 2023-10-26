Two teens arrested in Wilmington, accused of using a gun to steal a car

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department has released details concerning the arrests of two teens accused of using a gun to steal a car.

According to a representative with the WPD, 19-year-old Avion Tramaine James-Graham and 19-year-old Zy’Merion Shameil Debose allegedly “pulled a gun and and stole a car from the victim on Stewart Circle,” which is near Creekwood North in Wilmington.

“... no one was physically hurt during the incident,” the WPD adds.

James-Graham and Debose were both arrested on Saturday, Oct. 21.

James-Graham received a $150,000 secured bond and has been charged with:

Robbery with a dangerous weapon

Possession of schedule VI controlled substance

Possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver schedule VI controlled substance

Possession of marijuana paraphernalia

Carrying concealed weapon - gun

Debose has been charged with:

Robbery with a dangerous weapon

Carrying concealed weapon - gun

Possession of cocaine

Possession of marijuana less than half an ounce

Debose has also been previously charged with several probation violations, for which he received a $10,000 secured bond.

