Trial continues for three people charged in 2020 death of infant

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The trial for three adults charged in connection with the death of one-month-old Adalynn Garner will continue on Friday.

Joel Garner, the baby’s father, and grandparents Roby and Sylvia Garner are all charged with negligent child abuse causing serious bodily injury. Sylvia Garner is also charged with involuntary manslaughter.

Investigators say Adalynn died when her mother, Amy Miles, fell asleep on top of her at a home in Carolina Beach in January 2020. Miles is charged with second-degree murder, but her case has not yet gone to trial.

In court Thursday, jurors heard testimony from a social worker and several detectives involved with the case.

One law enforcement officer testified that Miles appeared to be under the influence of either alcohol or drugs when police were on the scene.

As Assistant District Attorney Lance Oehrlein showed the jury pictures of the house where Miles and Garner were living, another detective explained those pictures appeared to show syringes and needles found throughout a bedroom and bathroom.

Three of the four people charged in this case are on trial at the same time. Attorney Kevin Littlejohn, who is not involved with this case, says there are several reasons why these cases could be tried together.

“What you probably will find is when there are cases where you have three co-defendants being tried at the same time, there must be some sort of congruency of interest, congruency of allegations and charges,” Littlejohn said. “So, it could be a variety of things, but I think it’s probably some sort of litigation strategy about the way that it would best appeal to a jury and, obviously, the way it would best suit the attorneys.”

The trial will resume at 9:15 a.m. Friday.

