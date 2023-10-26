‘Suds of Love’ truck brings basic needs to people without housing in four NC counties

BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Tina Bowen started “Suds of Love” to provide basic needs to people who need it the most.

It’s no ordinary truck. Inside you’ll find washers and dryers, a bathroom with a shower, and supplies.

“No matter what circumstances or trauma you’ve gone through or what situations you’re dealing with in life, you’re still somebody,” Bowen said.

After 31 years as a special education teacher, Bowen now visits locations in Bladen, Hoke, Robeson and Scotland counties, giving unhoused people access to basic needs that many take for granted.

It all started with an idea more than three years ago.

“I had a student that I found out that him and his family were living in the woods. They had to meander through the woods to wash their clothing. That really just touched my heart. It pressed upon my heart that maybe it’s time to retire and move onto another path,” Bowen said.

Now, her time is spent giving back and collecting supplies, from socks and snacks to laundry detergent.

It’s been less than a month now since she started her mobile effort and she’s already seen the impacts.

When Bowen gave an unhoused friend a hygiene bag, she was surprised by her reaction.

“She looks at me and starts crying.” Bowen said. “She said: You may not think it’s a big thing, but this makes me feel like somebody.”

Bowen and her team of volunteers have donated washers and dryers to 16 schools in the four counties to help students who can’t do laundry at home.

“This gives us the opportunity to lift them up, improve their self-esteem. They cannot help what’s going on at home,” she said.

As for what’s next, Bowen says she’s already heard from other organizations across the country asking for help.

For right now, there’s only one of her and one truck.

“I could have five of these [trucks] - easily - and it still would not be enough,” she said.

Bowen is thankful for her team of volunteers and an outpour of donations that have put Suds of Love on the road to success.

