WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The New Hanover County Branch of the NAACP will hold the Souls to the Polls event on Sunday, October 29 at noon.

Participants will meet at St. Stephen AME (501 Red Cross St.). The event will be followed with a lunch in the parking lot of First Missionary Baptist Church (520 N. 5th Ave.).

