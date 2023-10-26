Five shot to death in Sampson home used for drug trade were in their 30s to 80s
SAMPSON COUNTY, N.C. (WRAL) - Five people were found shot to death Wednesday night in a Sampson County home that deputies believe was being used for illegal drug trade. A homicide investigation is underway.
A man who knows the victims says he went inside the home to check on them – and discovered the five people inside had been shot and killed. He said he spoke to one of the victims around 11 p.m. and stopped by the residence around 11:41 p.m., when he discovered the bodies and called 911.
Officers arrived a little after midnight to the home off Garland Highway, just south of Clinton.
