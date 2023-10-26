Shadow of the Bear: Unique fall phenomenon in western NC
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 12:56 PM EDT
JACKSON COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - It’s the season for spotting a unique natural phenomenon in western North Carolina: the Shadow of the Bear.
From mid-October through early November, the bear-shaped shadow can be seen on sunny days from the side of Highway 64 near Cashiers.
Shadow of the Bear is only visible for about 30 minutes around 5:30 p.m. as the sun sets behind Whiteside Mountain.
North Carolina’s official travel website says Big View Scenic Overlook is the best viewing spot.
