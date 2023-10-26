Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

Shadow of the Bear: Unique fall phenomenon in western NC

"Shadow of the Bear" visible from Highway 64 near Cashiers, NC.
"Shadow of the Bear" visible from Highway 64 near Cashiers, NC.(Wendy Watson)
By Amanda Shaw
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 12:56 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - It’s the season for spotting a unique natural phenomenon in western North Carolina: the Shadow of the Bear.

From mid-October through early November, the bear-shaped shadow can be seen on sunny days from the side of Highway 64 near Cashiers.

"Shadow of the Bear" forms as the sun sets behind Whiteside Mountain from mid October through...
"Shadow of the Bear" forms as the sun sets behind Whiteside Mountain from mid October through early November.(Wendy Watson)

Shadow of the Bear is only visible for about 30 minutes around 5:30 p.m. as the sun sets behind Whiteside Mountain.

North Carolina’s official travel website says Big View Scenic Overlook is the best viewing spot.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

When she was born on Oct. 18 29 years ago, Libby McFarland never planned to share the day,...
Woman gives birth on her own birthday (again!)
A WECT crew at the scene reported that a motorcycle was involved in the incident.
Police: Investigation ongoing following fatal Wilmington motorcycle crash
Epsilon Advanced Materials (EAM) plans to build a $650 million graphite anode manufacturing...
Company that produces materials for electric vehicle batteries to build facility, create 500 jobs in Brunswick Co.
19-year-old Avion Tramaine James-Graham (left) and 19-year-old Zy’Merion Shameil Debose (right)
Two teens arrested in Wilmington, accused of using a gun to steal a car
There was a large police presence early Thursday morning at a home off of Garland highway just...
Five shot to death in Sampson home used for drug trade were in their 30s to 80s

Latest News

The Greater Wilmington Sports Hall of Fame logo
Latest Greater Wilmington Sports Hall of Fame class announced
City of Wilmington announces multiple paving projects for Novemeber
cape fear heart walk at uncw
More than 1,500 expected to participate in Heart Walk
16-year-old charged in connection to Wilmington murder
16-year-old charged in connection to Wilmington murder
Town of Bladenboro rescinds boil water advisory following leak