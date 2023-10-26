Police: Man shot, killed by Clinton police after attacking woman, aiming handgun at officers

CLINTON, N.C. (WRAL) - A man is dead after being shot by a Clinton police officer during an altercation on Thursday morning in which he aimed a handgun at police, officials say.

Around 1 a.m., officers arrived to the 100 block of Dogwood Circle in response to a reported assault.

A woman said a man armed with a handgun had attacked her, using the weapon to strike her head and face. She described his appearance to officers and warned them he was hiding inside the house and still armed.

While searching the residence, officers found the man hiding in a closet. At around 1:41 a.m., the man pointed a handgun at officers, who say they returned fire, fatally striking the suspect.

