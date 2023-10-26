Police: Convicted sex offender charged after missing Monroe teen found safe

MONROE, N.C. (WBTV) - A convicted sex offender is facing charges after a missing Monroe 16-year-old girl was found safe Wednesday night, authorities said.

The girl, who had been missing for about two weeks, was found safe in Kirkwood, Missouri and was reunited with her family, according to the Monroe Police Department.

She was last seen leaving her Union County home on Friday, Oct. 13.

During a Thursday morning update, Monroe Police said authorities were called for a suspicious vehicle that was parked in a parking lot. In that vehicle was the driver, identified by investigators as Christopher James Porter, 30, and the teen, who was identified by her birth certificate.

Monroe Police Capt. Steve Morton said the 16-year-old told law enforcement that she had met Porter, a convicted sex offender, on anonymous social messaging apps and the two had been in contact since July.

Porter took advantage of comments made by the girl about stress and wanting to run away and ultimately convinced her to do so, according to Morton’s Thursday update. The suspect then traveled from Oklahoma to Monroe to pick her up, police said.

According to charging documents, Porter is facing charges of second-degree statutory rape, second-degree statutory sodomy, possession of child pornography and sexual exploitation of a minor.

“The response from the public and the assistance from other agencies, law enforcement, public and private entities has been tremendous and immeasurably helpful during this investigation,” said Monroe Police Chief J. Bryan Gilliard. “Our detectives have worked tirelessly to get to this resolution, and I could not be more proud or pleased with their efforts.”

Before she was found, the 16-year-old’s parents were desperate for answers.

“A while back, I said I would move heaven and Earth to find her,” her father said. “There’s nothing that my wife and I won’t do. Whatever is to find her and bring her home.”

Last week, the community held a candlelight vigil at the family’s home. The family said billboards were up in multiple states, including North and South Carolina, Georgia, Florida, Tennessee, and Virginia.

“We just... we know she wouldn’t do this. Be away from us for 11 days and not have any contact with us,” the father said. “We know somebody knows something, and I feel like they’re holding it in because they feel like they’re helping her or whatever the case may be. Because we don’t know where she is.”

WBTV spoke to Theresa Payton, a cybersecurity expert and CEO of Fortalice Solutions, about anonymous-style social media apps.

“These apps have a way of sneaking past you,” Payton said. “They look like calculators, they look like photo editing apps, they don’t look like a private messaging app, and these predators know that and that’s where they hide.”

It’s why she says parents and school leaders need to be talking about the dangers of speaking with strangers online.

“Nobody knows their background, they’re not stopped at the door, they have full range and access to children,” she said.

The girl had last been seen on a home security video, which showed her at Porter Ridge High School walking away from her home carrying a bookbag with a phone in her hand.

Officials say this remains an active and ongoing investigation, elaborating they plan to provide an update with more information Thursday.

WBTV does not name the victims of sexual assaults and will no longer identify the teen due to the nature of the charges against the suspect.

