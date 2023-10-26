Senior Connect
New Hanover 4-H program selling wreaths as fundraiser

Christmas wreath
Christmas wreath(Sam Gottfried)
By WECT Staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 2:06 PM EDT
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The 4-H Holiday Wreath sale is returning this year!

“For over a decade, the New Hanover County 4-H Program has been supported through our annual 4-H Wreath Sale Fundraiser,” according to the N.C. Cooperative Extension website. “While the holidays are still several months away, we are gearing up to make this year’s fundraiser our most successful yet.

“The New Hanover County 4-H Program has grown steadily over this past year and with a growing program, more support from our families, volunteers, and community is needed.”

This year, two sizes of handmade wreaths from the Fraser Fir tress on the Cline Church Nursey in Ashe County are being offered. They include a standard door wreath (20-22″) for $25 each and a deluxe door wreath (24-26″) for $35.

Pre-orders will be accepted until Nov. 8.

For more information go to: newhanover.ces.ncsu.edu/2023/10/4-h-annual-wreath-sale-fundraiser/

