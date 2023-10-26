‘Never any threat to the school’: Surf City PD responds to shots fired call near Surf City Elementary and Middle schools

SURF CITY, N.C. (WECT) - The Surf City Police Department announced just after noon on Thursday, Oct. 26, that officers responded to the area of Surf City Elementary and Middle schools following a report of shots fired at 10:30 a.m.

“School staff reported two shots heard in a wooded area, it was determined that the shots came from an off-campus location and there was never any threat to the school,” the announcement states. “The School Resource Officer was at the location and contacted the Surf City Police Department who responded to the site to verify that no threat existed.

“The campus has been cleared and there is no active threat. Messaging was sent from the school system notifying guardians of the occurrence.”

A thorough investigation was completed by the Surf City Police Department and we’re thankful to be able to say that there is no threat to the children or staff at the Surf City Elementary and Middle School. School safety remains a priority. Additional officers will be on-site at the school.

