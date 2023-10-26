Senior Connect
‘Never any threat to the school’: Surf City PD responds to shots fired call near Surf City Elementary and Middle schools

By WECT Staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 12:13 PM EDT
SURF CITY, N.C. (WECT) - The Surf City Police Department announced just after noon on Thursday, Oct. 26, that officers responded to the area of Surf City Elementary and Middle schools following a report of shots fired at 10:30 a.m.

“School staff reported two shots heard in a wooded area, it was determined that the shots came from an off-campus location and there was never any threat to the school,” the announcement states. “The School Resource Officer was at the location and contacted the Surf City Police Department who responded to the site to verify that no threat existed.

“The campus has been cleared and there is no active threat. Messaging was sent from the school system notifying guardians of the occurrence.”

