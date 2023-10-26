Skip to content
Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT
Watch Live
News
Weather
Investigate
Traffic
Health
Cape Fear Weekend
Submit Your Pictures
Home
About Us
Meet the News Team
Live Online
See It, Snap It, Send It
Previous Newscasts
WECT Anywhere
Contests
WECT Jobs
WECT Internship Program
News
Investigate
Crime
Back to School
Here We Grow
National
Politics
Election Results
Lottery
Crimes of the Cape Fear
1-on-1 with Jon Evans
School Sex Scandal
Black History Month
Weather
First Alert Skycams
Sky Tracker
First Alert Action Days FAQs
Weather Pics
First Alert Hurricane Center
Shootin’ the Breeze
Traffic
Gas Prices
Health
Coronavirus
Opioid Epidemic
Senior Connect
Sports
Olympics
Friday Night Football
Get Fit With 6
Stats & Predictions
How to Watch
Cape Fear Eats
Cape Fear Foodie
Cape Fear Cooking
Community
Event Calendar
Community Classroom
Collector's Calendar
Cape Fear Weekend
Pet of the Week
Forever Family
Highway 6
Sounds of Summer
Clear The Shelters
Community Spotlight
Birthdays & Anniversaries
Home Pros
Cape Fear Strong
Schedule
Carolina in the Morning
First at Four
Conserve Cape Fear
Side Hustle
Telemundo Wilmington
Previous Newscasts
PowerNation
Circle - County Music & Lifestyle
Gray DC Bureau
InvestigateTV
Press Releases
NCEL 10-25-2023
NCEL 10-25-2023
By
WITN Web Team
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 11:49 PM EDT
Share on Facebook
Email This Link
Share on Twitter
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Here are your winning lottery numbers
Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.
Most Read
Woman gives birth on her own birthday (again!)
Police: Investigation ongoing following fatal Wilmington motorcycle crash
Company that produces materials for electric vehicle batteries to build facility, create 500 jobs in Brunswick Co.
Two teens arrested in Wilmington, accused of using a gun to steal a car
Five shot to death in Sampson home used for drug trade were in their 30s to 80s
Latest News
How additional funding for school breakfast could affect students
Columbus Co. leaders release update on decision to cancel contract with Nakina Volunteer Fire and Rescue Dept.
No injuries reported after boat fire in Carolina Beach Inlet
16-year-old charged in connection to Wilmington murder
No injuries reported after boat fire in Carolina Beach Inlet