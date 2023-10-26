Marine in TikTok video says he buried a body, now claims it was a misunderstanding

RALEIGH, N.C. (WRAL) - A man who apparently confessed to burying a body at Camp Lejeune in a viral TikTok video says it was a misunderstanding.

“This video surfaced about earlier this year for the first time that I’d seen it,” Sgt. Jonathon Fehr said of the viral TikTok video. “It got sent to my spouse’s place of work.”

The video shows Fehr claiming that he and two others buried a body at Camp Lejeune, sparking a Naval Criminal Investigative Service investigation.

Fehr says he was heavily intoxicated when he filmed the TikTok video about four years ago. He claims that the story he told in the video was one a senior officer told him when he was younger.

