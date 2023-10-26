Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

Local opportunities to dispose of old, unwanted medication during National Prescription Drug Take Back Day

Dr. Jordan Krumanocker, pharmacy resident with Novant Health, spoke with WECT about the takeback event.
By WECT Staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 12:07 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - National Prescription Drug Take Back Day is scheduled to take place on Saturday, Oct. 28, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., according to the Drug Enforcement Administration.

“The National Prescription Drug Take Back Day aims to provide a safe, convenient, and responsible means of disposing of prescription drugs, while also educating the general public about the potential for abuse of medications,” the DEA states online.

There are several locations for southeastern North Carolina residents to dispose of old or unwanted medications during this event:

New Hanover County

  • The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office, located at 3950 Juvenile Center Road in Castle Hayne
  • Novant Health New Hanover Medial Plaza, located at 2234 S 17th St. in Wilmington
  • Novant Health Scotts Hill Outpatient Surgery Center, located at 9104 Market St. in Wilmington.

Dr. Jordan Krumanocker, pharmacy resident with Novant Health, spoke with WECT about the takeback event. The full interview can be found at the top of this story.

Pender County

  • Surf City Town Hall, located at 214 W Florence Way in Hampstead

According to the Surf City Police Department, prescription medications, pet medications, prescription ointments and prescription patches will be accepted.

The following will not be accepted: illegal narcotics, syringes, needles, lancets, inhalers, EpiPen, aerosol cans, thermometers, hydrogen peroxide, batteries, over-the-counter medication, vitamins and creams.

Columbus County

  • Whiteville City Hall, located at 317 S Madison St.

The Whiteville Police Department will be located in the city hall parking lot, accepting old or unwanted medication.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

When she was born on Oct. 18 29 years ago, Libby McFarland never planned to share the day,...
Woman gives birth on her own birthday (again!)
A WECT crew at the scene reported that a motorcycle was involved in the incident.
Police: Investigation ongoing following fatal Wilmington motorcycle crash
Epsilon Advanced Materials (EAM) plans to build a $650 million graphite anode manufacturing...
Company that produces materials for electric vehicle batteries to build facility, create 500 jobs in Brunswick Co.
19-year-old Avion Tramaine James-Graham (left) and 19-year-old Zy’Merion Shameil Debose (right)
Two teens arrested in Wilmington, accused of using a gun to steal a car
There was a large police presence early Thursday morning at a home off of Garland highway just...
Five shot to death in Sampson home used for drug trade were in their 30s to 80s

Latest News

Tyrek Coger
Cape Fear Community College to host first Tyrek Coger Classic tournament
The event will include a cornhole tournament and a classic car show.
Bladenboro hosting 16th annual Beast Fest this weekend
Participants will meet at St. Stephen AME (501 Red Cross St.).
Souls to the Polls event set for Oct. 29
Zoro, a two-year-old Treeing Walker hound mix, and Luna, a four-year-old Alaskan husky mix, are...
Pet of the Week: Zoro and Luna
Zoro, a two-year-old Treeing Walker hound mix, and Luna, a four-year-old Alaskan husky mix, are...
Pet of the Week: Luna and Zoro