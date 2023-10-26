Local opportunities to dispose of old, unwanted medication during National Prescription Drug Take Back Day

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - National Prescription Drug Take Back Day is scheduled to take place on Saturday, Oct. 28, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., according to the Drug Enforcement Administration.

“The National Prescription Drug Take Back Day aims to provide a safe, convenient, and responsible means of disposing of prescription drugs, while also educating the general public about the potential for abuse of medications,” the DEA states online.

There are several locations for southeastern North Carolina residents to dispose of old or unwanted medications during this event:

New Hanover County

The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office, located at 3950 Juvenile Center Road in Castle Hayne

Novant Health New Hanover Medial Plaza, located at 2234 S 17th St. in Wilmington

Novant Health Scotts Hill Outpatient Surgery Center, located at 9104 Market St. in Wilmington.

Dr. Jordan Krumanocker, pharmacy resident with Novant Health, spoke with WECT about the takeback event. The full interview can be found at the top of this story.

Pender County

Surf City Town Hall, located at 214 W Florence Way in Hampstead

According to the Surf City Police Department, prescription medications, pet medications, prescription ointments and prescription patches will be accepted.

The following will not be accepted: illegal narcotics, syringes, needles, lancets, inhalers, EpiPen, aerosol cans, thermometers, hydrogen peroxide, batteries, over-the-counter medication, vitamins and creams.

Columbus County

Whiteville City Hall, located at 317 S Madison St.

The Whiteville Police Department will be located in the city hall parking lot, accepting old or unwanted medication.

