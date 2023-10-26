Senior Connect
Lane of Dan Cameron bridge near Wrightsboro to close for joint replacement

The eastbound lane of the bridge, near Wrightsboro, will close from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. daily through Tuesday, Oct. 31, to allow crews to replace joints.
By WECT Staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 11:15 AM EDT
NEW HANOVER, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Department of Transportation has announced that one lane of the Dan Cameron Bridge (I-140 over the Northeast Cape Fear River) is scheduled to close for joint replacement work.

According to the announcement, the eastbound lane of the bridge, near Wrightsboro, will close from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. daily through Tuesday, Oct. 31, to allow crews to replace bridge joints.

“Slow down in the area!” the NCDOT announcement states.

