Groundbreaking scheduled for Brandy Myers Memorial Playground

By WECT Staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 11:18 AM EDT
CAROLINA BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - The Town of Carolina Beach will hold a groundbreaking ceremony for the Brandy Myers Memorial Playground on Thursday, Nov. 2.

The event begins at 10 a.m. at Lake Park, located at 400 Lake Park Blvd. S.

“The community is invited to celebrate the occasion with Town Council and staff as well as special guests North Carolina House Representative Charlie Miller and New Hanover County Commissioner LeAnn Pierce,” a news release states. “Funding for the playground project comes from a generous donation by NASCAR famed Danny ‘Chocolate’ Myers and his wife Caron.

“The Myers family gave $1 million to the NC General Assembly State Capital Infrastructure Fund (SCIF) as a memorial to Caron’s daughter Brandy who died from Leukemia in 1987.”

The project also received a grant of $175,000 from the NC Land and Water Conservation Fund.

“The citizens of the Town of Carolina Beach are excited about the Brandy Myers playground at Lake Park,” Mayor Lynn Barbee said. “Amenities that enhance the quality of life for our residents and visitors are a top priority for this Town Council. I would like to thank Representative Charlie Miller for his efforts to secure funding for this project. We must also recognize the contributions of the Myers family for all they have done to bring awareness to Leukemia and Lymphoma and the need for bone marrow transplants.

“Our hope is that this playground, named in honor of their daughter Brandy, will further their mission of awareness and education.”

Construction on the project is expected to begin next week, and delivery of playground equipment is scheduled for early November.

The project is expected to be completed by February.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

