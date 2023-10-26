Friday Night Football: Week 11
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 4:20 PM EDT
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Here’s a look at this week’s high school football matchups as the regular season comes to an end.
Friday, Oct. 27
Hoggard 44, New Hanover 7
Laney 26, Topsail 12
North Brunswick 34, Ashley 14
West Brunswick 43, South Brunswick 42
Heide Trask 58, Pender 28
Red Springs 32, West Bladen 18
Wallace-Rose Hill 36, James Kenan 15
Whiteville 55, South Columbus 0
West Columbus 55, East Columbus 0
