Friday Night Football: Week 11

By WECT Staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 4:20 PM EDT
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Here’s a look at this week’s high school football matchups as the regular season comes to an end.

Friday, Oct. 27

Hoggard 44, New Hanover 7

Laney 26, Topsail 12

North Brunswick 34, Ashley 14

West Brunswick 43, South Brunswick 42

Heide Trask 58, Pender 28

Red Springs 32, West Bladen 18

Wallace-Rose Hill 36, James Kenan 15

Whiteville 55, South Columbus 0

West Columbus 55, East Columbus 0

