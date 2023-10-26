Senior Connect
Fort Liberty troops being deployed to Middle East amid Israel-Hamas war

Army air defense units from Fort Bliss in Texas and Fort Sill in Oklahoma are also deploying.
By WRAL
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 8:03 AM EDT
FORT LIBERTY, N.C. (WRAL) - Army air defense units from Fort Liberty are deploying to the Middle East amid the Israel-Hamas war, the Pentagon said Tuesday.

Army air defense units from Fort Bliss in Texas and Fort Sill in Oklahoma are also deploying.

“Since Hamas attacked Israel Oct. 7, militia groups backed by Iran have, on more than a dozen occasions, attacked U.S. forces conducting counterterrorism missions in both Iraq and Syria,” the U.S. Department of Defense (DOD) said on Tuesday.

In response to this, the DOD said it deployed the USS Dwight D. Eisenhower carrier strike group to Centcom. The department also directed to the region a Terminal High Altitude Area Defense battery from Fort Bliss, Texas, and additional Patriot missile battalions from both Fort Liberty, North Carolina, and Fort Sill, Oklahoma.

