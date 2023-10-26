Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

FBI says four Georgia escapees could be in North Carolina

Escapees, clockwise from upper left: Joey Fournier, Marc Kerry Anderson, Johnifer Dernard...
Escapees, clockwise from upper left: Joey Fournier, Marc Kerry Anderson, Johnifer Dernard Barnwell and Chavis Demaryo Stokes(Contributed)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 10:32 AM EDT|Updated: Oct. 26, 2023 at 11:24 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MACON, GA (WITN) - The FBI says four jail escapees from Georgia could be in North Carolina.

According to FBI Atlanta Joey Fournier, Chavis Stokes, Marc K. Anderson, and Johnifer Barnwell escaped from the Bibb County Jail on Monday.

The federal agency says the men could be in South Carolina, North Carolina, Virginia, or West Virginia.

The FBI is offering up to $25,000 in rewards for information that leads to the capture of the four men, but this monetary amount is not the only reward available.

The U.S. Marshals Service and The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office are offering a $5,000 reward for each of the subjects and Crime Stoppers is offering a $2,000 dollar reward for capture.

The combined total available in rewards is $73,000.

The FBI is offering $10,000 for the capture of 37-year-old Johnifer Barnwell and $5,000 for the other three escapees.

Barnwell was convicted earlier this month on federal drug trafficking charges. 52-year-old Fournier is charged with murder. 29-year-old Stokes faces drug charges, and 25-year-old Anderson was jailed for aggravated assault.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

When she was born on Oct. 18 29 years ago, Libby McFarland never planned to share the day,...
Woman gives birth on her own birthday (again!)
A WECT crew at the scene reported that a motorcycle was involved in the incident.
Police: Investigation ongoing following fatal Wilmington motorcycle crash
Epsilon Advanced Materials (EAM) plans to build a $650 million graphite anode manufacturing...
Company that produces materials for electric vehicle batteries to build facility, create 500 jobs in Brunswick Co.
19-year-old Avion Tramaine James-Graham (left) and 19-year-old Zy’Merion Shameil Debose (right)
Two teens arrested in Wilmington, accused of using a gun to steal a car
There was a large police presence early Thursday morning at a home off of Garland highway just...
Five shot to death in Sampson home used for drug trade were in their 30s to 80s

Latest News

The Greater Wilmington Sports Hall of Fame logo
Latest Greater Wilmington Sports Hall of Fame class announced
City of Wilmington announces multiple paving projects for Novemeber
cape fear heart walk at uncw
More than 1,500 expected to participate in Heart Walk
16-year-old charged in connection to Wilmington murder
16-year-old charged in connection to Wilmington murder
Town of Bladenboro rescinds boil water advisory following leak