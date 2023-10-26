Senior Connect
Father pulls 2 children, babysitter from burning home

A family is mourning the loss of their two children and babysitter after a fire started a home. (Source: KOAT, Aguilar Family)
By Faith Egbuonu, KOAT via CNN Newsource
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 1:57 PM EDT
ROSWELL, N.M. (KOAT) – A family is mourning the loss of their two children and babysitter after a fire started in a home in New Mexico Tuesday night.

The parents of the two young siblings, ages 4 and 5, returned home to find plumes of smoke and the family’s living room window scorched by heat.

Firefighters said the children’s father had already pulled his children and their 16-year-old babysitter out of the house by the time fire crews arrived.

All three children were taken to the hospital with injuries from the fire where they died shortly after arriving.

“Our hearts and prayers go out to the family of the victims and the victims themselves,” Roswell Fire Chief Matt Miller said.

Miller said investigators are still trying to determine the cause of the fire.

“We’ve got some pretty good ideas. There is still a few more things we got to do, for the investigation to make sure everything is done properly and correctly and we’re 100% certain,” Miller said.

Copyright 2023 KOAT via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

