Divers lost at sea in August to reunite with Coast Guard, Navy rescue crews

By Mara McJilton
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 4:14 AM EDT
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Four divers, who just a couple months ago were lost at sea for almost 24 hours, will have the chance to meet once again with the crew that saved them on Thursday, Oct. 26.

The men were 50 miles offshore, but thankfully had a very important piece of equipment with them, a strobe light.

If those divers didn’t have a strobe light, things could’ve ended much differently in that lengthy search.

Coast Guard identifies divers rescued off Carolina Coast

The rescue happened back in August. We’re told there were four people diving who got pulled away from their boat when the current got strong.

The Coast Guard had reported the divers missing when they didn’t resurface. After an 18-hour search, a Navy ship that was training not far from where the divers were spotted the strobe light.

That crew was able to get the divers on board and make sure they were safe before the Coast Guard launched a boat to bring them back to shore and reunite the divers with their families.

RELATED: Four divers rescued by Coast Guard after over eighteen-hour search

