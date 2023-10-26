Civietown Road reopens in Brunswick Co. following crash

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Civietown Fire Rescue announced just before 7:30 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 26, that a portion of Civietown Road was closed following a crash involving a utility pole.

No serious injuries were reported by authorities. Crews worked to clear the roadway for several hours, and as of 11:20 a.m., the road has reopened.

