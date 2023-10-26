CFCC to host Veterans Day Ceremony on Nov. 9

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Cape Fear Community College will host a Veterans Day Ceremony at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 9.

The ceremony will take place in Tabitha’s Courtyard, located behind the G Building on CFCC’s downtown campus at 411 N. Front St.

The ceremony will include:

Presentation of Colors – Headquarters and Service Battalion Color Guard, U.S. Marine Corps

National Anthem

Welcome - Gilbert “Mac” Montgomery, United States Army Veteran

Invocation – Jonathan Barfield, U.S. Navy Veteran, New Hanover County Commissioners, CFCC Board of Trustees member

Pledge of Allegiance – Tyler Cady, U.S. Air Force Veteran accompanied by children of the Bonnie Sanders Burney Child Development Center

Introductory Remarks – Jim Morton, CFCC President

“In Flanders Fields” – Phil Garwood, Lieutenant Commander of Royal Canadian Navy Veteran

Guest Speaker – Bob Philpott, Retired Captain of the U.S. Coast Guard

Reading of “I am a Veteran” – Steve Kim, U.S. Army Veteran

Service Hymns - Andreah Anderson, U.S. Army Veteran and CFCC Student

Southeastern North Carolina Chapter of the Military Officers Association - Crissy Sandford, Colonel, United States Army Veteran

Veteran Scholarship Presentation

Student Speaker – Thomas Herdman, U.S. Marine Corps and Army Veterans and member of the CFCC Student Veteran Organization

TAPS – U.S. Marine Corps 2nd Marine Air Wing Band

Benediction - Jonathan Barfield, U.S. Navy Veteran, New Hanover County Commissioners, CFCC Board of Trustees member

After the ceremony, all veterans are invited to a free lunch in the Bob Philpott Veterans Center, which is located on the first floor of CFCC’s Union Station (502 N. Front Street).

