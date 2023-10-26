CFCC to host Veterans Day Ceremony on Nov. 9
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 8:27 AM EDT
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Cape Fear Community College will host a Veterans Day Ceremony at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 9.
The ceremony will take place in Tabitha’s Courtyard, located behind the G Building on CFCC’s downtown campus at 411 N. Front St.
The ceremony will include:
- Presentation of Colors – Headquarters and Service Battalion Color Guard, U.S. Marine Corps
- National Anthem
- Welcome - Gilbert “Mac” Montgomery, United States Army Veteran
- Invocation – Jonathan Barfield, U.S. Navy Veteran, New Hanover County Commissioners, CFCC Board of Trustees member
- Pledge of Allegiance – Tyler Cady, U.S. Air Force Veteran accompanied by children of the Bonnie Sanders Burney Child Development Center
- Introductory Remarks – Jim Morton, CFCC President
- “In Flanders Fields” – Phil Garwood, Lieutenant Commander of Royal Canadian Navy Veteran
- Guest Speaker – Bob Philpott, Retired Captain of the U.S. Coast Guard
- Reading of “I am a Veteran” – Steve Kim, U.S. Army Veteran
- Service Hymns - Andreah Anderson, U.S. Army Veteran and CFCC Student
- Southeastern North Carolina Chapter of the Military Officers Association - Crissy Sandford, Colonel, United States Army Veteran
- Veteran Scholarship Presentation
- Student Speaker – Thomas Herdman, U.S. Marine Corps and Army Veterans and member of the CFCC Student Veteran Organization
- TAPS – U.S. Marine Corps 2nd Marine Air Wing Band
- Benediction - Jonathan Barfield, U.S. Navy Veteran, New Hanover County Commissioners, CFCC Board of Trustees member
After the ceremony, all veterans are invited to a free lunch in the Bob Philpott Veterans Center, which is located on the first floor of CFCC’s Union Station (502 N. Front Street).
Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.