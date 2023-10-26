Senior Connect
Bladenboro hosting 16th annual Beast Fest this weekend

By WECT Staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 3:37 PM EDT
BLADENBORO, N.C. (WECT) - Bladenboro will play host to the 16th annual Beast Fest this weekend, Oct. 27-28.

Admission to the event is free. There will be vendors on hand for those who want to purchase food or arts and crafts.

Food venders will be on site from 5-10 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 27, and from 10 a.m.-10 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 28.

The event will include a cornhole tournament and a classic car show.

More information on the event can be found here.

