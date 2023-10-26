Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

Bellamy Mansion and UNCW Anthropology Club host Vampire Seminar

A UNCW professor in anthropology broke down a vampires character traits
The Bellamy Mansion and the UNCW Anthropology Club teamed up to host a seminar about vampires.
By WECT Staff
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 11:39 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) -

The Bellamy Mansion and the UNCW Anthropology Club teamed up to host a seminar about vampires.

Michaela Howells, a UNCW professor in anthropology broke down a vampires character traits.

Those traits includes aggressive behavior, excessive hair growth, and blood around the mouth.

Professor Howells also talked about a mythical witch from Indonesia that was associated with sucking the life out of children.

“Women and pregnant people will pray to Rangda, they’ll put out offerings to Rangda in order to basically get safe passage through their pregnancy”, says Professor Howells.

While vampires and witches don’t really exist, professor Howells says its important to understand the mythology behind them and what role they play in different cultures.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

When she was born on Oct. 18 29 years ago, Libby McFarland never planned to share the day,...
Woman gives birth on her own birthday (again!)
A WECT crew at the scene reported that a motorcycle was involved in the incident.
Police: Investigation ongoing following fatal Wilmington motorcycle crash
Epsilon Advanced Materials (EAM) plans to build a $650 million graphite anode manufacturing...
Company that produces materials for electric vehicle batteries to build facility, create 500 jobs in Brunswick Co.
19-year-old Avion Tramaine James-Graham (left) and 19-year-old Zy’Merion Shameil Debose (right)
Two teens arrested in Wilmington, accused of using a gun to steal a car
There was a large police presence early Thursday morning at a home off of Garland highway just...
Five shot to death in Sampson home used for drug trade were in their 30s to 80s

Latest News

Tyrek Coger
Cape Fear Community College to host first Tyrek Coger Classic tournament
The event will include a cornhole tournament and a classic car show.
Bladenboro hosting 16th annual Beast Fest this weekend
Participants will meet at St. Stephen AME (501 Red Cross St.).
Souls to the Polls event set for Oct. 29
Zoro, a two-year-old Treeing Walker hound mix, and Luna, a four-year-old Alaskan husky mix, are...
Pet of the Week: Zoro and Luna
Zoro, a two-year-old Treeing Walker hound mix, and Luna, a four-year-old Alaskan husky mix, are...
Pet of the Week: Luna and Zoro