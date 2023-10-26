Bellamy Mansion and UNCW Anthropology Club host Vampire Seminar

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) -

The Bellamy Mansion and the UNCW Anthropology Club teamed up to host a seminar about vampires.

Michaela Howells, a UNCW professor in anthropology broke down a vampires character traits.

Those traits includes aggressive behavior, excessive hair growth, and blood around the mouth.

Professor Howells also talked about a mythical witch from Indonesia that was associated with sucking the life out of children.

“Women and pregnant people will pray to Rangda, they’ll put out offerings to Rangda in order to basically get safe passage through their pregnancy”, says Professor Howells.

While vampires and witches don’t really exist, professor Howells says its important to understand the mythology behind them and what role they play in different cultures.

