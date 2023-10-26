Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

$23,000 for what? Landlord fines NC State students for a beer pong table

A landlord in Raleigh tried to charge a group of students $23,000 in fines for a table the students had built. The students are refusing to pay and say the landlord has a long history of incidents with student tenants.
When Tyler Parziale and his friend built a large table out of wood, they had no idea the...
When Tyler Parziale and his friend built a large table out of wood, they had no idea the turmoil it would bring.(WRAL)
By Mark Bergin, Keely Arthur, Richard Adkins, Pritchard Strong and Ashley Talley
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 7:48 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH, N.C. (WRAL) - A group of North Carolina State University students said they were stunned after their landlord tried to charge them $23,000 in fines when they moved out.

An investigation into the landlord, Evagelia Eustathiou, reveals she owns four properties in Wake County near the university and has a long record of incidents involving student tenants.

When Tyler Parziale and his friend built a large table out of wood, they had no idea the turmoil it would bring.

“We used it for beer pong, beer die,” Parziale said. “I used to play board games on it. It’s just an all-purpose table.”

You can read the rest of this story here.

Copyright 2023 by Capitol Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Most Read

When she was born on Oct. 18 29 years ago, Libby McFarland never planned to share the day,...
Woman gives birth on her own birthday (again!)
A WECT crew at the scene reported that a motorcycle was involved in the incident.
Police: Investigation ongoing following fatal Wilmington motorcycle crash
Epsilon Advanced Materials (EAM) plans to build a $650 million graphite anode manufacturing...
Company that produces materials for electric vehicle batteries to build facility, create 500 jobs in Brunswick Co.
19-year-old Avion Tramaine James-Graham (left) and 19-year-old Zy’Merion Shameil Debose (right)
Two teens arrested in Wilmington, accused of using a gun to steal a car
There was a large police presence early Thursday morning at a home off of Garland highway just...
Five shot to death in Sampson home used for drug trade were in their 30s to 80s

Latest News

City of Wilmington announces multiple paving projects for Novemeber
cape fear heart walk at uncw
More than 1,500 expected to participate in Heart Walk
16-year-old charged in connection to Wilmington murder
16-year-old charged in connection to Wilmington murder
Town of Bladenboro rescinds boil water advisory following leak
Gloria Davis
Conway woman accused of stabbing 16-year-old girl, 4 other women