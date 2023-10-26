Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

17-year-old high school senior killed in Robeson County shooting, officials say

Wayne Co. death investigation
Wayne Co. death investigation(WITN)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 5:37 PM EDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROBESON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A high school student was killed in Robeson County after a shooting in the early hours of Thursday morning, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office.

Conner S. Chavis, 17, was found dead after deputies responded to a call for a weapons violation on Stanton Road in Maxton.

When deputies arrived they discovered the call was for shots fired and found Chavis dead at the scene.

RCSO’s Homicide and Criminal Investigations Division is now investigating the case.

The Public Schools of Robeson County said Chavis was a senior at Purnell Swett High School.

“We are deeply saddened for the Chavis family. Please also keep students and staff members in your prayers as they navigate this difficult time of loss,” the school district said in a statement.

The district added that extra counselors were at the school on Thursday to provide support.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at (910) 671-3170.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

When she was born on Oct. 18 29 years ago, Libby McFarland never planned to share the day,...
Woman gives birth on her own birthday (again!)
A WECT crew at the scene reported that a motorcycle was involved in the incident.
Police: Investigation ongoing following fatal Wilmington motorcycle crash
Epsilon Advanced Materials (EAM) plans to build a $650 million graphite anode manufacturing...
Company that produces materials for electric vehicle batteries to build facility, create 500 jobs in Brunswick Co.
19-year-old Avion Tramaine James-Graham (left) and 19-year-old Zy’Merion Shameil Debose (right)
Two teens arrested in Wilmington, accused of using a gun to steal a car
There was a large police presence early Thursday morning at a home off of Garland highway just...
Five shot to death in Sampson home used for drug trade were in their 30s to 80s

Latest News

City of Wilmington announces multiple paving projects for Novemeber
cape fear heart walk at uncw
More than 1,500 expected to participate in Heart Walk
16-year-old charged in connection to Wilmington murder
16-year-old charged in connection to Wilmington murder
Town of Bladenboro rescinds boil water advisory following leak
Gloria Davis
Conway woman accused of stabbing 16-year-old girl, 4 other women