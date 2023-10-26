17-year-old high school senior killed in Robeson County shooting, officials say

ROBESON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A high school student was killed in Robeson County after a shooting in the early hours of Thursday morning, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office.

Conner S. Chavis, 17, was found dead after deputies responded to a call for a weapons violation on Stanton Road in Maxton.

When deputies arrived they discovered the call was for shots fired and found Chavis dead at the scene.

RCSO’s Homicide and Criminal Investigations Division is now investigating the case.

The Public Schools of Robeson County said Chavis was a senior at Purnell Swett High School.

“We are deeply saddened for the Chavis family. Please also keep students and staff members in your prayers as they navigate this difficult time of loss,” the school district said in a statement.

The district added that extra counselors were at the school on Thursday to provide support.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at (910) 671-3170.

