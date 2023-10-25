Senior Connect
‘We will fight until the end’: Groups speak out after GOP lawmakers approve new district maps

State house and senate lawmakers gave their final approval to new district maps that will last through the rest of the decade.
By Ava Brendgord
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 6:48 PM EDT
RALEIGH, N.C. (WECT) - New voting districts for North Carolina’s legislative and congressional seats are now law, as of Wednesday, Oct. 25.

State House and Senate lawmakers gave their final approval to new district maps that will last through the rest of the decade.

They passed with a party line split: republicans approved the proposals and democrats opposed them. One House GOP leader said there’s no doubt the congressional map voted on today leaned toward republicans.

Now, groups across the state have accused republican lawmakers of gerrymandering the districts, while republicans adamantly oppose that idea.

Members of the Southeastern Black Caucus met Wednesday at 1898 Memorial Park in Wilmington, where chair Sonya Patrick spoke in opposition of the new district maps.

“We’re going to hold our representatives accountable for this injustice, these maps, we will fight until the end,” Patrick said.

Patrick said the House and Senate have failed to keep districts intact where Black voters have a voice.

Republican lawmakers say they did not use racial data in the redistricting process.

“We have complied with the law in every way on these maps,” Rep. Destin Hall, a republican from District 87, said. “The electoral numbers don’t lie, this map, certainly relative to other maps drawn before, is not gerrymandering. It simply reflects the unique political geography of North Carolina,” he continued.

Democratic representatives, on the other hand, argue racial data should be used to give Black voters a voice.

“Map drawers must rely on consideration of racial data to avoid unlawful racial vote dilution,” Rep. Pricey Harrison, a democrat from District 61, said.

Unlike year’s past, these new maps do not need Governor Roy Cooper’s approval. The republican-heavy State Supreme Court has stated it won’t step in the way of the redistricting.

The new maps will take effect for the 2024 elections.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

