Southport ‘Howl-O-Ween Bowser Bash’ animal costume contest winners announced

SOUTHPORT, N.C. (WECT) - The City of Southport has announced and shared photos of this year’s “Howl-O-Ween Bowser Bash” costume contest winners.

Proceeds from the event, which took place on Saturday, Oct. 21, benefitted Paws-Ability, a local “nonprofit organization that raises funds to assist local animal rescue groups and support our programs to improve animal welfare in Brunswick & New Hanover Counties in North Carolina,” according to its website.

In the large dog group, Wilma, dressed up as a banana split, took first place. Maggie took second place and Monkey, dressed as “Top Gun,” took third.

In the small dog group, Max, dressed as a baked potato, took first place. In second, Winnie, dressed up as Barbie, and third place went to Mitchell, who was dressed as a lobster.

In the pet/owner combo competition, first place went to Pogey and Gabrielle Julius, who dressed up as “Uncle Sam and Olympian.” Second place went to Onyah and Sherry Jasinski, dressed as “Raining Cats and Dogs,” and third place was awarded to Bruiser and Annette Abbott, who dressed as a witch and warlock.

In the “other critter” category, Nubbinz, a bearded dragon, won for its pirate costume.

Lindsay Jasinski and Nubbinz, a bearded dragon, dressed as a pirate (City of Southport)

Bella, who was dressed as a “pumpkin and pilgrim” won the mayor’s choice award.

Bella, dressed as "pumpkin and pilgrim" (City of Southport)

