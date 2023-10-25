New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office searching for stolen trailer

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office announced Wednesday, Oct. 25, that it is searching for a stolen truck trailer.

Per the NHCSO, it was stolen from 3201 N. U.S. Hwy 421 between Oct. 13 and 16.

“If you have seen this item, or witnessed the theft, please contact Detective A. McGovern at (910) 798-4282,” the NHCSO announcement states.

You can submit a tip anonymously via the NHCSO website. You’re asked to provide the case number #2023-07328.

