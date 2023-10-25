Senior Connect
New Hanover County Schools receives Champion for Change Award

New Hanover County Schools has received the “Champion for Change” award from the N.C. Department of Public Instruction.
By WECT Staff
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 1:10 PM EDT
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - New Hanover County Schools has received the Champion for Change Award from the N.C. Department of Public Instruction.

Superintendent Dr. Charles Foust accepted the award on Tuesday, Oct. 24.

State officials say the district was chosen for leading the way in teacher training and showing huge improvements in test scores among students.

We spoke with an educator on the changes the district has made to boost scores.

“One of the big things that we have done as a district in the last couple of years is to reach out to or families, to build stronger relationships with our community, so that those best reading practices happen at home as well at school,” said Maureen Hill, NHCS elementary literacy curriculum specialist.

NHCS is the first district in the state to receive the award. County schools performed at or above state percentages last school year.

