First Alert Forecast: toasty to close October

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Your First Alert Weather Team is eyeing the next cold front to pass through the Cape Fear Region - but not until Halloween or perhaps even November 1. In the meantime, a high pressure system will deliver many more bright days with high temperatures mainly in the 80s beginning Thursday... and nights ought to get no cooler than the 50s and 60s. A big cooldown will drop high into the 60s as November begins. Chilly lows in the 40s are likely by the middle of next week.

After a somewhat cool October, southeast NC will end the month with plenty of 80 degree plus days ahead including a shot at a record high this weekend. Beware of rip currents if your plans include a beach trip. #WECTwx #ILMwx pic.twitter.com/gnTwI75Vuk — Eric R. Davis WECT (@ericdavisWECT) October 25, 2023

If you will be enjoying the weather at the beach - water temperatures are still in the 60s to near 70, by the way - beware of a locally heightened risk of rip currents from swells from Hurricane Tammy. Tammy itself is on-course to transition to a post-tropical storm system as it climbs toward Bermuda by the end of the week; it is not likely to pose a direct threat to the Carolinas.

