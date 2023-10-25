First Alert Forecast: toasty to close October
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Your First Alert Weather Team is eyeing the next cold front to pass through the Cape Fear Region - but not until Halloween or perhaps even November 1. In the meantime, a high pressure system will deliver many more bright days with high temperatures mainly in the 80s beginning Thursday... and nights ought to get no cooler than the 50s and 60s. A big cooldown will drop high into the 60s as November begins. Chilly lows in the 40s are likely by the middle of next week.
If you will be enjoying the weather at the beach - water temperatures are still in the 60s to near 70, by the way - beware of a locally heightened risk of rip currents from swells from Hurricane Tammy. Tammy itself is on-course to transition to a post-tropical storm system as it climbs toward Bermuda by the end of the week; it is not likely to pose a direct threat to the Carolinas.
