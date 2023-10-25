Moped rider seriously injured in crash at Independence Blvd. and Shipyard Blvd.

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - One person was seriously injured in a crash at the intersection of Independence Boulevard and Shipyard Boulevard shortly after noon on Wednesday, Oct. 25.

Per a Wilmington Police Department representative, the accident involved a four-door vehicle and a moped.

The rider of the moped, 33-year-old Estavon Hill, is in serious condition at Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center.

“Charges are pending against Mr. Hill for Failure to Yield Right of Way,” a WPD news release states.

The WPD Traffic Unit and Patrol shut down the southbound lanes as it started its investigation, and the road reopened around 4 p.m.

