Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

Crews respond to gas leak near Heide Trask HS

"Due to the distance from the school, students and staff are not in danger."
By WECT Staff
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 10:46 AM EDT|Updated: Oct. 25, 2023 at 8:27 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Crews responded to a gas leak on NC 210 near Heide Trask High School on Wednesday, Oct. 25, according to Pender County Emergency Management.

“We are working closely with Pender County Sheriff, Pender County Schools, Piedmont Natural Gas, Rocky Point Vol Fire Dept., Pender EMS & Fire, Inc, and NCSHP to maintain safety in the area until the source of the leak can be controlled. Hwy 210 in this area will be closed in both directions until further notice,” the announcement stated. “School access is allowed from the EMS station side of the event to Heide Trask using the exit lane only!!!”

As of 5 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 26, NC 210 is reopen, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

Just before 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Pender County Schools released the following statement:

“Earlier this morning we were notified that a gas line near the entrance/exit to Heide Trask High School had been ruptured. A notification to parents was promptly sent out concerning the break.

Piedmont Natural Gas is currently on-site conducting repairs. Due to the distance from the school, students and staff are not in danger. As a result of the break, Heide Trask High School will serve a cold lunch option.

Our primary focus is on maintaining the well-being of everyone and continuing with an uninterrupted school day.”

Updates will be provided as more details become available.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

When she was born on Oct. 18 29 years ago, Libby McFarland never planned to share the day,...
Woman gives birth on her own birthday (again!)
A WECT crew at the scene reported that a motorcycle was involved in the incident.
Police: Investigation ongoing following fatal Wilmington motorcycle crash
Epsilon Advanced Materials (EAM) plans to build a $650 million graphite anode manufacturing...
Company that produces materials for electric vehicle batteries to build facility, create 500 jobs in Brunswick Co.
19-year-old Avion Tramaine James-Graham (left) and 19-year-old Zy’Merion Shameil Debose (right)
Two teens arrested in Wilmington, accused of using a gun to steal a car
There was a large police presence early Thursday morning at a home off of Garland highway just...
Five shot to death in Sampson home used for drug trade were in their 30s to 80s

Latest News

City of Wilmington announces multiple paving projects for Novemeber
cape fear heart walk at uncw
More than 1,500 expected to participate in Heart Walk
16-year-old charged in connection to Wilmington murder
16-year-old charged in connection to Wilmington murder
Town of Bladenboro rescinds boil water advisory following leak
Gloria Davis
Conway woman accused of stabbing 16-year-old girl, 4 other women