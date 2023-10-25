Crews respond to gas leak near Heide Trask HS

PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Crews responded to a gas leak on NC 210 near Heide Trask High School on Wednesday, Oct. 25, according to Pender County Emergency Management.

“We are working closely with Pender County Sheriff, Pender County Schools, Piedmont Natural Gas, Rocky Point Vol Fire Dept., Pender EMS & Fire, Inc, and NCSHP to maintain safety in the area until the source of the leak can be controlled. Hwy 210 in this area will be closed in both directions until further notice,” the announcement stated. “School access is allowed from the EMS station side of the event to Heide Trask using the exit lane only!!!”

As of 5 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 26, NC 210 is reopen, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

Just before 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Pender County Schools released the following statement:

“Earlier this morning we were notified that a gas line near the entrance/exit to Heide Trask High School had been ruptured. A notification to parents was promptly sent out concerning the break.

Piedmont Natural Gas is currently on-site conducting repairs. Due to the distance from the school, students and staff are not in danger. As a result of the break, Heide Trask High School will serve a cold lunch option.

Our primary focus is on maintaining the well-being of everyone and continuing with an uninterrupted school day.”

Updates will be provided as more details become available.

