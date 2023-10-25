Columbus Co. Health Department offering new COVID-19 vaccinations

COLUMBUS CO., N.C. (WECT) - The Columbus County Department of Public Health announced on Tuesday that they will be offering the newest version of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Kim Smith the health director for Columbus County said the vaccine is for people who are six months or older. People will need to call the health department to schedule an appointment if they are interested in the vaccine.

When people arrive for their appointments they should bring an insurance card. For people who do not have insurance, the department has a limited number of vaccines that are available.

“This vaccine helps keep people out of the hospital. And so that’s important, not to overload our hospitals with COVID cases because we have all the other cases, heart attacks, those type things. So it will help you, it might not prevent you from getting COVID, but it will help you have a milder case,” said Smith.

She also said the county decided to purchase the vaccines to help keep strain off of hospitals. Smith said the county had to pay for the vaccines because COVID- 19 is no longer considered a public emergency. The county will be billing the vaccine cost to insurance companies to help compensate.

“Well I think if we can keep people working, that’s what we need to do is to keep them out of the hospital and keep them working. And if they have the vaccine you know they get a mild case where they can go back to work sooner,” said Smith.

The department will continue with vaccinations for as long as they are needed. Call the health department at 910-640-6615 to make an appointment.

