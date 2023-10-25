Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

Columbus Co. Health Department offering new COVID-19 vaccinations

The Columbus County Health Department announced Wednesday that it now has the new COVID-19 booster vaccine.
By WECT Staff and Reyna Crooms
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 3:40 PM EDT|Updated: Oct. 25, 2023 at 6:25 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS CO., N.C. (WECT) - The Columbus County Department of Public Health announced on Tuesday that they will be offering the newest version of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Kim Smith the health director for Columbus County said the vaccine is for people who are six months or older. People will need to call the health department to schedule an appointment if they are interested in the vaccine.

When people arrive for their appointments they should bring an insurance card. For people who do not have insurance, the department has a limited number of vaccines that are available.

“This vaccine helps keep people out of the hospital. And so that’s important, not to overload our hospitals with COVID cases because we have all the other cases, heart attacks, those type things. So it will help you, it might not prevent you from getting COVID, but it will help you have a milder case,” said Smith.

She also said the county decided to purchase the vaccines to help keep strain off of hospitals. Smith said the county had to pay for the vaccines because COVID- 19 is no longer considered a public emergency. The county will be billing the vaccine cost to insurance companies to help compensate.

“Well I think if we can keep people working, that’s what we need to do is to keep them out of the hospital and keep them working. And if they have the vaccine you know they get a mild case where they can go back to work sooner,” said Smith.

The department will continue with vaccinations for as long as they are needed. Call the health department at 910-640-6615 to make an appointment.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

When she was born on Oct. 18 29 years ago, Libby McFarland never planned to share the day,...
Woman gives birth on her own birthday (again!)
Epsilon Advanced Materials (EAM) plans to build a $650 million graphite anode manufacturing...
Company that produces materials for electric vehicle batteries to build facility, create 500 jobs in Brunswick Co.
A WECT crew at the scene reported that a motorcycle was involved in the incident.
Police: Investigation ongoing following fatal Wilmington motorcycle crash
19-year-old Avion Tramaine James-Graham (left) and 19-year-old Zy’Merion Shameil Debose (right)
Two teens arrested in Wilmington, accused of using a gun to steal a car
There was a large police presence early Thursday morning at a home off of Garland highway just...
Five shot to death in Sampson home used for drug trade were in their 30s to 80s

Latest News

Pink ribbon, symbol of breast cancer awareness. (MGN)
Breast cancer screening event set for Oct. 21 at MLK Center
Dr. Abugidieri discusses radiation oncology at Novant Health
Novant Health Dr. Abugidieri Radiation Oncology
North Carolina will become the 40th state to implement Medicaid expansion.
Pediatrician discusses impacts of Medicaid expansion in North Carolina
Local doctor discusses heart health ahead of World Heart Day