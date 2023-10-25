Senior Connect
Bond denied for Army soldier accused of killing grandparents in Chester Co.

His next court date is in March.
He served in the Marine Corps and had enlisted in the Army when the charges came down.
By Ron Lee
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 3:30 PM EDT|Updated: Oct. 25, 2023 at 6:01 PM EDT
CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - No bond for a man accused of shooting and killing his grandparents in Chester County over what family members say was a life insurance policy.

The murders happened three years ago. The suspect -- an Army soldier -- had to be extradited from Germany. Gene “Alex” Scott faced a judge for a bond hearing Wednesday.

The home where the murders happened some three years ago is located down a road in rural Chester County. Military police arrested the suspect two years ago and only now did he make an appearance for his bond hearing. Many, including the judge, were asking why it took so long.

“What’s the status of this case?” the judge inquired.

The judge asked the same question many in the court were asking on Wednesday – why it took so long to get the ball rolling in this case. Prosecutors say they had to try and track down many of the witnesses.

“These people scattered,” the District Attorney said.

Gene Scott, known as Alex, is accused of killing his grandfather, 61-year-old Gene Rogers, and his great-grandmother, 78-year-old Billie Rogers, at their home near Richburg just before Father’s Day in 2020.

Neighbors said Scott himself alerted police to the discovery. He served in the Marine Corps and had enlisted in the Army when the charges came down.

“Mister Rodgers had been shot twice, one time in the head, and Miss Billie Rodgers had also been shot twice,” prosecutors said in court.

“We heard gunshots about 12:30 at night,” said Grant Martin.

Martin lived next door to the Scotts for more than 20 years and said that he talked to the suspect at the scene about what happened.

“So I said, ‘Alex, what’s up, where’s Geneo?’ He told me someone shot him and his mom, too,” Martin said.

Scott’s attorney says the evidence against him is purely circumstantial.

“As he stands before you today, he’s innocent,” she stated.

But even with that, the judge shut the bond request down cold.

“Let me get to the heart of the issue…he’s not getting bond, OK? I do find that he’s a flight risk and a danger to the community,” the judge explained.

It was welcomed news from the victims’ family members.

“The outcome is what we wanted. We’ll just keep fighting from here that’s all we can do as a family is keep fighting,” family member Paul Roger said.

The judge’s ruling ensures Scott will remain in custody for months. His next court date is set for March 25.

